Reviewing Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX)’s and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)’s results

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. On the competitive side is, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 18.6 Current Ratio and a 18.6 Quick Ratio. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 222.58% upside potential and an average price target of $20. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27.25 average price target and a 18.48% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 50.1% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4%

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.