Reviewing Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX)’s and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)’s results

Both Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Merus N.V. 15 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

Demonstrates Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merus N.V. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merus N.V.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6. Competitively, Merus N.V. has 6.4 and 6.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Merus N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merus N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $20, and a 207.22% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Merus N.V. is $21.8, which is potential 26.08% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Merus N.V.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merus N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 50.1% and 65.8% respectively. 0.4% are Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 30.47% of Merus N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.06% weaker performance while Merus N.V. has 12.5% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Merus N.V. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.