Reviewing Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX)’s and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s results

Both Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Demonstrates Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -37.6% -35.8%

Risk and Volatility

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 71.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.71 beta. Competitively, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.8 which is 80.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. On the competitive side is, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. which has a 20.1 Current Ratio and a 20.1 Quick Ratio. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.1% and 0% respectively. About 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.14% are Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. -4.36% -0.12% 120.74% 182.97% 87% 177.85%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.06% weaker performance while Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has 177.85% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.