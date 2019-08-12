Reviewing Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX)’s and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.71 beta indicates that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 71.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. on the other hand, has 1.11 beta which makes it 11.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6.6 and 6.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 206.28%. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25 consensus target price and a 170.86% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.1% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 79.5% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares. About 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.