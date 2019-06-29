Reviewing Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX)’s and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s results

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.24 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

6.6 and 6.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Gossamer Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. Gossamer Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 52.9% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.6% of Gossamer Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Gossamer Bio Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.64% 7.57% -2.03% -34.98% -28.93% -7.74% Gossamer Bio Inc. 12.77% 19.75% 16.55% 0% 0% 14.21%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Gossamer Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Gossamer Bio Inc. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.