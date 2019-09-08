Reviewing Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX)’s and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)’s results

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6%

Risk and Volatility

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.71 and its 71.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s 134.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.34 beta.

Liquidity

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 and a Quick Ratio of 6.6. Competitively, Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6 and has 6 Quick Ratio. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.1% and 50.3% respectively. Insiders held 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Genocea Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.