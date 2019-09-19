Reviewing Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX)’s and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s results

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 142.01 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2%

Volatility & Risk

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.71 beta, while its volatility is 71.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.62 beta is the reason why it is 62.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Its competitor Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is 6.4. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$20 is Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 208.17%. Meanwhile, Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $23.75, while its potential upside is 34.41%. The information presented earlier suggests that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Fate Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.1% and 98.8% respectively. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, Fate Therapeutics Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Fate Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.