Reviewing Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX)’s and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 21.75M -1.47 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 48 0.97 43.28M 0.73 60.80

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 357,818,540.76% -107.1% -88.5% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 89,273,927.39% 4.3% 2.5%

Risk & Volatility

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.71 and its 71.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1.58 beta and it is 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 and a Quick Ratio of 6.6. Competitively, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 344.44% and an $20 consensus price target. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $64.5 consensus price target and a 26.42% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.1% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 88.9% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has weaker performance than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 13 factors Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.