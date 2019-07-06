Reviewing Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX)’s and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 74.28 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.9% and 0.69% respectively. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.64% 7.57% -2.03% -34.98% -28.93% -7.74% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.16% 1.89% -13.6% -26.33% -8.47% -13.6%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.