Reviewing Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX)’s and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s results

Both Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 77.85 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celsion Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.71 beta means Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 71.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Celsion Corporation’s 95.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.95 beta.

Liquidity

6.6 and 6.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Celsion Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Celsion Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celsion Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 50.1% and 9.2% respectively. Insiders held 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Celsion Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.06% weaker performance while Celsion Corporation has 24.11% stronger performance.

Summary

Celsion Corporation beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.