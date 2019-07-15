Reviewing Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX)’s and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 5 372.30 N/A -1.24 0.00

Demonstrates Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -97.4%

Volatility and Risk

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.65 and its 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, CEL-SCI Corporation is 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.68 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.6 while its Current Ratio is 6.6. Meanwhile, CEL-SCI Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 52.9% and 8.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, CEL-SCI Corporation has 5.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.64% 7.57% -2.03% -34.98% -28.93% -7.74% CEL-SCI Corporation -7.82% 36.64% 154.7% 158.3% 134.29% 154.7%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while CEL-SCI Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors CEL-SCI Corporation beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.