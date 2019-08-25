Reviewing Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX)’s and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s results

Both Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 23.97 N/A -1.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7%

Volatility & Risk

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.71 and its 71.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 102.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.02 beta.

Liquidity

6.6 and 6.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The consensus price target of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 233.89%. Competitively the consensus price target of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $13.75, which is potential 450.00% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50.1% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 98.7% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.