Reviewing Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX)’s and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 11 13.22 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.6 while its Current Ratio is 6.6. Meanwhile, Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67

The upside potential is 162.47% for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $20. Meanwhile, Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s average target price is $18.67, while its potential upside is 133.38%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Bicycle Therapeutics plc, analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 50.1% and 22% respectively. Insiders held 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Bicycle Therapeutics plc has 21.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.