Reviewing Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX)’s and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s results

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 21.75M -1.47 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 37.60M -5.62 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 360,457,408.02% -107.1% -88.5% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 264,416,315.05% -69.1% -61.9%

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 71.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.71 beta. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.04 beta which makes it 104.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6. Competitively, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has 10 and 10 for Current and Quick Ratio. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 384.85% at a $20 consensus target price. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12 consensus target price and a -9.23% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50.1% and 97%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

On 6 of the 11 factors Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.