Reviewing Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX)’s and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8%

Liquidity

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 15.2 and 15.2 respectively. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 222.58% and an $20 average target price. On the other hand, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 54.64% and its average target price is $45. The data provided earlier shows that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.1% and 66.1%. 0.4% are Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.06% weaker performance while Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 111.75% stronger performance.

Summary

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.