Reviewing Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX)’s and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 4 0.80 N/A -9.75 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Advaxis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Advaxis Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -94.6% -52.5%

Risk & Volatility

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.65 beta indicates that its volatility is 65.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Advaxis Inc.’s beta is 3.65 which is 265.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

6.6 and 6.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Advaxis Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Advaxis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Advaxis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 103.87% for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $20. Meanwhile, Advaxis Inc.’s average target price is $0.4, while its potential downside is -82.68%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Advaxis Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 52.9% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.8% of Advaxis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Advaxis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.64% 7.57% -2.03% -34.98% -28.93% -7.74% Advaxis Inc. -10.42% -5.92% -46.33% -61.45% -88.72% 11.58%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -7.74% weaker performance while Advaxis Inc. has 11.58% stronger performance.

Summary

Advaxis Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.