Reviewing Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX)’s and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s results

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 21.75M -1.47 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 5 0.00 26.08M -1.34 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 360,457,408.02% -107.1% -88.5% ADMA Biologics Inc. 570,466,128.57% -205.4% -62.4%

Volatility & Risk

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 71.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.71. Competitively, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s 170.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.7 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.6 while its Current Ratio is 6.6. Meanwhile, ADMA Biologics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 342.48% at a $20 average target price. ADMA Biologics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12 average target price and a 169.66% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than ADMA Biologics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.1% and 50.4% respectively. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.06% weaker performance while ADMA Biologics Inc. has 51.46% stronger performance.

Summary

ADMA Biologics Inc. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.