Reviewing Elmira Savings Bank (ESBK)’s and Union Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) and Union Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB). The two are both Regional – Northeast Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elmira Savings Bank 16 2.44 N/A 1.03 15.01 Union Bankshares Inc. 36 3.63 N/A 1.56 21.25

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Elmira Savings Bank and Union Bankshares Inc. Union Bankshares Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Elmira Savings Bank. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Elmira Savings Bank is currently more affordable than Union Bankshares Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Elmira Savings Bank and Union Bankshares Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elmira Savings Bank 0.00% 8.8% 0.7% Union Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 11% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

Elmira Savings Bank is 68.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.32. Union Bankshares Inc. on the other hand, has 0.41 beta which makes it 59.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.5% of Elmira Savings Bank shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.1% of Union Bankshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% are Elmira Savings Bank’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are Union Bankshares Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elmira Savings Bank 2.67% -6.07% -5.46% -15.13% -24.88% -11.75% Union Bankshares Inc. -4.24% -11.3% -12.66% -29.5% -36.23% -30.49%

For the past year Elmira Savings Bank has stronger performance than Union Bankshares Inc.

Summary

Union Bankshares Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Elmira Savings Bank.

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts deposit products, such as savings and money market accounts, individual retirement arrangements, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; lines of credit; commercial real estate mortgages; commercial loans, including term and time loans, and small business administration loans; mortgage loans secured by first and second liens on one-to-four family residences; merchant services; and financial planning advisory services. In addition, it offers financial planning advisory services; online, mobile, and telephone banking services; overdraft protection; safe deposit boxes; notary public services; and funds transfer services, as well as operates a real estate investment trust. The company operates through a network of 13 full-service offices located in Chemung, Tompkins, Cayuga, Schuyler, and Steuben Counties; 1 limited service office located in Tompkins County; and 1 limited service office located in Broome County, New York. Elmira Savings Bank was founded in 1869 and is based in Elmira, New York.