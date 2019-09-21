Reviewing Elmira Savings Bank (ESBK)’s and Parke Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)’s results

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) and Parke Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Regional – Northeast Banks. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elmira Savings Bank 16 2.49 N/A 1.03 15.01 Parke Bancorp Inc. 22 4.50 N/A 2.52 9.52

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Elmira Savings Bank and Parke Bancorp Inc. Parke Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Elmira Savings Bank. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Elmira Savings Bank is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Parke Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Elmira Savings Bank and Parke Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elmira Savings Bank 0.00% 8.8% 0.7% Parke Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 16.5% 1.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.32 shows that Elmira Savings Bank is 68.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Parke Bancorp Inc.’s 0.64 beta is the reason why it is 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Elmira Savings Bank and Parke Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.5% and 35.9%. Elmira Savings Bank’s share held by insiders are 14.7%. Insiders Competitively, held 11.3% of Parke Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elmira Savings Bank 2.67% -6.07% -5.46% -15.13% -24.88% -11.75% Parke Bancorp Inc. 0.21% -0.5% 6.49% 22.92% 2% 28.08%

For the past year Elmira Savings Bank had bearish trend while Parke Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Parke Bancorp Inc. beats Elmira Savings Bank.

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts deposit products, such as savings and money market accounts, individual retirement arrangements, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; lines of credit; commercial real estate mortgages; commercial loans, including term and time loans, and small business administration loans; mortgage loans secured by first and second liens on one-to-four family residences; merchant services; and financial planning advisory services. In addition, it offers financial planning advisory services; online, mobile, and telephone banking services; overdraft protection; safe deposit boxes; notary public services; and funds transfer services, as well as operates a real estate investment trust. The company operates through a network of 13 full-service offices located in Chemung, Tompkins, Cayuga, Schuyler, and Steuben Counties; 1 limited service office located in Tompkins County; and 1 limited service office located in Broome County, New York. Elmira Savings Bank was founded in 1869 and is based in Elmira, New York.

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term, and time loans; equipment, inventory, and accounts receivable financing; and residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, fixed rate second mortgages, new and used auto loans, and overdraft protection products. In addition, the company provides overnight depository, ACH, wire transfer services, and merchant capture electronic check processing services; and debit cards, Internet banking, and online bill payment services. It operates through full-service offices in Northfield, New Jersey; Washington Township, Gloucester County, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Galloway Township, New Jersey. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Washington Township, New Jersey.