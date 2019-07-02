Reviewing Elmira Savings Bank (ESBK)’s and Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL)’s results

As Regional – Northeast Banks businesses, Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) and Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elmira Savings Bank 17 2.74 N/A 1.15 14.04 Norwood Financial Corp. 32 5.29 N/A 2.19 16.00

In table 1 we can see Elmira Savings Bank and Norwood Financial Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Norwood Financial Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than Elmira Savings Bank. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Elmira Savings Bank’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Norwood Financial Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elmira Savings Bank 0.00% 9.6% 0.8% Norwood Financial Corp. 0.00% 11.4% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

Elmira Savings Bank’s current beta is 0.42 and it happens to be 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 0.25 beta and it is 75.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Elmira Savings Bank and Norwood Financial Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.6% and 18%. 5.1% are Elmira Savings Bank’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.5% of Norwood Financial Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elmira Savings Bank -0.7% -3.93% -11.77% -19.21% -17.04% -7.18% Norwood Financial Corp. 7.2% 8.6% 14.28% -5.49% 16.06% 5.97%

For the past year Elmira Savings Bank has -7.18% weaker performance while Norwood Financial Corp. has 5.97% stronger performance.

Summary

Norwood Financial Corp. beats on 10 of the 9 factors Elmira Savings Bank.

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts deposit products, such as savings and money market accounts, individual retirement arrangements, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; lines of credit; commercial real estate mortgages; commercial loans, including term and time loans, and small business administration loans; mortgage loans secured by first and second liens on one-to-four family residences; merchant services; and financial planning advisory services. In addition, it offers financial planning advisory services; online, mobile, and telephone banking services; overdraft protection; safe deposit boxes; notary public services; and funds transfer services, as well as operates a real estate investment trust. The company operates through a network of 13 full-service offices located in Chemung, Tompkins, Cayuga, Schuyler, and Steuben Counties; 1 limited service office located in Tompkins County; and 1 limited service office located in Broome County, New York. Elmira Savings Bank was founded in 1869 and is based in Elmira, New York.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts a range of deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, statement savings and money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also offers various loans, which include commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit, term loans, mortgages, secured lending products, and letter of credit facilities; construction loans for commercial construction projects and single-family residences; land loans; consumer loans; mortgage lending to finance principal residences and second home dwellings; and indirect dealer financing of new and used automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles. In addition, it provides investment securities services; and cash management, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, trust, investment products, title and real estate settlement, and Internet and mobile banking services. Further, the company is involved in annuity and mutual fund sales; and discount brokerage activities, as well as operates as an insurance agency. It serves consumers, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. As of March 30, 2017, it operated 14 offices in Northeastern Pennsylvania; and 12 offices in Delaware and Sullivan Counties, New York. The company also operates 28 automated teller machines. The company was founded in 1870 and is based in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.