Reviewing Elmira Savings Bank (ESBK)’s and HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)’s results

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) and HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) are two firms in the Regional – Northeast Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elmira Savings Bank 17 2.57 N/A 1.03 15.01 HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 26 3.63 N/A 1.36 19.20

In table 1 we can see Elmira Savings Bank and HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Elmira Savings Bank. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Elmira Savings Bank’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Elmira Savings Bank and HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elmira Savings Bank 0.00% 8.8% 0.7% HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 7.1% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.32 shows that Elmira Savings Bank is 68.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.’s beta is 0.34 which is 66.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.5% of Elmira Savings Bank shares and 59.5% of HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. shares. About 14.7% of Elmira Savings Bank’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elmira Savings Bank 2.67% -6.07% -5.46% -15.13% -24.88% -11.75% HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 3.24% 4.35% 3.16% -3.19% -8.32% -0.19%

For the past year Elmira Savings Bank was more bearish than HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.

Summary

HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Elmira Savings Bank.

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts deposit products, such as savings and money market accounts, individual retirement arrangements, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; lines of credit; commercial real estate mortgages; commercial loans, including term and time loans, and small business administration loans; mortgage loans secured by first and second liens on one-to-four family residences; merchant services; and financial planning advisory services. In addition, it offers financial planning advisory services; online, mobile, and telephone banking services; overdraft protection; safe deposit boxes; notary public services; and funds transfer services, as well as operates a real estate investment trust. The company operates through a network of 13 full-service offices located in Chemung, Tompkins, Cayuga, Schuyler, and Steuben Counties; 1 limited service office located in Tompkins County; and 1 limited service office located in Broome County, New York. Elmira Savings Bank was founded in 1869 and is based in Elmira, New York.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products consist of savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family residential property lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans, including commercial real estate lending, construction and development lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides ground and equipment lease financing to fire departments. As of June 30, 2017, the company operated 42 offices in North Carolina, Upstate South Carolina, East Tennessee, and Southwest Virginia. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.