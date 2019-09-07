Reviewing Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF)’s and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 10 36.97 N/A 1.14 9.34 Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 10.26 N/A 0.52 24.36

Table 1 demonstrates Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 40.2% and 0% respectively. 0.44% are Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.28% 3.6% 8.44% 16.76% 10.7% 24.1% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.09% 6.28% 0.48% 14.43%

For the past year Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has stronger performance than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.