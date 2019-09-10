Reviewing Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF)’s and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)’s results

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 10 36.55 N/A 1.14 9.34 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 47 2.65 N/A 3.93 11.94

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1.2%

Analyst Ratings

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1 4 0 2.80

Competitively The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a consensus target price of $47.67, with potential upside of 4.33%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 40.2% and 88.4%. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 0.44%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.28% 3.6% 8.44% 16.76% 10.7% 24.1% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -0.38% 5.51% -5.08% -10.68% -12.23% -0.32%

For the past year Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has 24.1% stronger performance while The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has -0.32% weaker performance.

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.