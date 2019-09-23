Reviewing Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF)’s and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE)’s results

This is a contrast between Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 10 37.66 N/A 1.14 9.34 Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 11 35.85 N/A -1.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 40.2% and 49.21%. Insiders held roughly 0.44% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.28% 3.6% 8.44% 16.76% 10.7% 24.1% Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. -2.27% -6.93% -8.26% -6.56% -6.6% 2.59%

For the past year Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has stronger performance than Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. beats Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.