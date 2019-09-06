Reviewing Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF)’s and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA)’s results

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 10 37.28 N/A 1.14 9.34 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.25 N/A -0.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40.2% and 3.74% respectively. 0.44% are Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.28% 3.6% 8.44% 16.76% 10.7% 24.1% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.04% 1.13% 1.79% 2.24% 2.48% 2.57%

For the past year Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was more bullish than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Summary

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.