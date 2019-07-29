Reviewing Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF)’s and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA)’s results

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 10 36.72 N/A 1.38 7.07 BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 14.92 N/A 0.33 42.38

Table 1 highlights Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 40.2% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.44% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 0.01% are BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. -0.71% 0.41% 2.1% 6.57% 2.85% 13.27% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 1.29% -1.73% 5.62% 11.51% -6.65% 13.14%

For the past year Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has stronger performance than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.