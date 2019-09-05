Reviewing Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF)’s and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 10 37.35 N/A 1.14 9.34 Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 19.69 N/A 0.18 29.73

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 40.2% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. shares and 26.95% of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.44% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.28% 3.6% 8.44% 16.76% 10.7% 24.1% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -2.67% -0.73% 1.48% 4.19% -10.91% 15.16%

For the past year Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.

Summary

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. beats Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.