Reviewing Ellomay Capital Ltd. (ELLO)’s and Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR)’s results

As Electric Utilities companies, Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) and Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellomay Capital Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 302.33 Portland General Electric Company 52 2.38 N/A 2.47 22.18

Table 1 highlights Ellomay Capital Ltd. and Portland General Electric Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Portland General Electric Company has higher revenue and earnings than Ellomay Capital Ltd. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Ellomay Capital Ltd.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellomay Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0.8% 0.3% Portland General Electric Company 0.00% 8.8% 2.8%

Risk & Volatility

Ellomay Capital Ltd.’s current beta is 0.93 and it happens to be 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Portland General Electric Company on the other hand, has 0.23 beta which makes it 77.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ellomay Capital Ltd. are 2.8 and 2.8. Competitively, Portland General Electric Company has 0.8 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ellomay Capital Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Portland General Electric Company.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Ellomay Capital Ltd. and Portland General Electric Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellomay Capital Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Portland General Electric Company 1 1 0 2.50

Portland General Electric Company on the other hand boasts of a $50 consensus target price and a -9.89% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ellomay Capital Ltd. and Portland General Electric Company are owned by institutional investors at 14% and 97% respectively. Insiders owned 69.8% of Ellomay Capital Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Portland General Electric Company has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ellomay Capital Ltd. 2.93% 26.83% 58.34% 56.06% 60.49% 66.24% Portland General Electric Company 0.02% 1.69% 5.26% 16.23% 21.97% 19.63%

For the past year Ellomay Capital Ltd. was more bullish than Portland General Electric Company.

Summary

Portland General Electric Company beats on 8 of the 11 factors Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Ellomay Capital Ltd. produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Italy and Spain. The company owns 16 photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising 12 PV plants in Italy with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 22.6 MWp and 4 PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp. It also operates a bi-fuel power plant with an installed capacity of approximately 850 MWp in the vicinity of Ashkelon, Israel; and constructs pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel, as well as an anaerobic digestion facility in Goor, the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as NUR Macroprinters Ltd. and changed its name to Ellomay Capital Ltd. in April 2008. Ellomay Capital Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2016, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,248 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 551 miles of 115 kilovolt line. It has 27,259 circuit miles of distribution lines. The company also purchases and sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities and power marketers in the United States and Canada. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.