Reviewing Ellomay Capital Ltd. (ELLO)’s and FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)’s results

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) and FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) have been rivals in the Electric Utilities for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellomay Capital Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 302.33 FirstEnergy Corp. 43 2.27 N/A 2.33 18.86

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. FirstEnergy Corp. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Ellomay Capital Ltd. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Ellomay Capital Ltd.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ellomay Capital Ltd. and FirstEnergy Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellomay Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0.8% 0.3% FirstEnergy Corp. 0.00% 3.5% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.93 beta means Ellomay Capital Ltd.’s volatility is 7.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, FirstEnergy Corp. has a 0.27 beta which is 73.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ellomay Capital Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, FirstEnergy Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Ellomay Capital Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FirstEnergy Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Ellomay Capital Ltd. and FirstEnergy Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellomay Capital Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 FirstEnergy Corp. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, FirstEnergy Corp.’s potential downside is -2.53% and its consensus target price is $45.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14% of Ellomay Capital Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 95.1% of FirstEnergy Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 69.8% of Ellomay Capital Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are FirstEnergy Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ellomay Capital Ltd. 2.93% 26.83% 58.34% 56.06% 60.49% 66.24% FirstEnergy Corp. 0.8% 2.88% 4.82% 13.47% 25.99% 17.1%

For the past year Ellomay Capital Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than FirstEnergy Corp.

Summary

FirstEnergy Corp. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Ellomay Capital Ltd. produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Italy and Spain. The company owns 16 photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising 12 PV plants in Italy with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 22.6 MWp and 4 PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp. It also operates a bi-fuel power plant with an installed capacity of approximately 850 MWp in the vicinity of Ashkelon, Israel; and constructs pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel, as well as an anaerobic digestion facility in Goor, the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as NUR Macroprinters Ltd. and changed its name to Ellomay Capital Ltd. in April 2008. Ellomay Capital Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities. The company also provides energy-related products and services to retail and wholesale customers. It operates 24,551 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,763 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 160,259,826 kilovolt-amperes. The company serves approximately six million customers within 65,000 square miles in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. FirstEnergy Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.