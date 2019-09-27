Reviewing Ellomay Capital Ltd. (ELLO)’s and DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)’s results

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) and DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE), both competing one another are Electric Utilities companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellomay Capital Ltd. 13 0.00 2.93M 0.04 302.33 DTE Energy Company 130 4.80 181.93M 6.06 20.98

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Ellomay Capital Ltd. and DTE Energy Company. DTE Energy Company has higher revenue and earnings than Ellomay Capital Ltd. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Ellomay Capital Ltd.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than DTE Energy Company.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Ellomay Capital Ltd. and DTE Energy Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellomay Capital Ltd. 22,642,967.54% 0.8% 0.3% DTE Energy Company 139,838,585.70% 10.7% 3.1%

Volatility & Risk

Ellomay Capital Ltd.’s current beta is 0.93 and it happens to be 7.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, DTE Energy Company has a 0.26 beta which is 74.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Ellomay Capital Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, DTE Energy Company’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Ellomay Capital Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DTE Energy Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Ellomay Capital Ltd. and DTE Energy Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellomay Capital Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 DTE Energy Company 1 2 1 2.25

On the other hand, DTE Energy Company’s potential downside is -0.33% and its average target price is $133.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14% of Ellomay Capital Ltd. shares and 74% of DTE Energy Company shares. Insiders owned 69.8% of Ellomay Capital Ltd. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of DTE Energy Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ellomay Capital Ltd. 2.93% 26.83% 58.34% 56.06% 60.49% 66.24% DTE Energy Company -0.47% -0.91% 2.5% 10.25% 17.93% 15.24%

For the past year Ellomay Capital Ltd. was more bullish than DTE Energy Company.

Summary

DTE Energy Company beats on 11 of the 14 factors Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Ellomay Capital Ltd. produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Italy and Spain. The company owns 16 photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising 12 PV plants in Italy with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 22.6 MWp and 4 PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp. It also operates a bi-fuel power plant with an installed capacity of approximately 850 MWp in the vicinity of Ashkelon, Israel; and constructs pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel, as well as an anaerobic digestion facility in Goor, the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as NUR Macroprinters Ltd. and changed its name to Ellomay Capital Ltd. in April 2008. Ellomay Capital Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The companyÂ’s Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets. This segment owns and operates approximately 690 distribution substations and 438,000 line transformers. Its Gas segment engages in the purchase, storage, transportation, distribution, and sale of natural gas to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Michigan, as well as the sale of storage and transportation capacity. This segment has approximately 19,000 miles of distribution mains; 1,149,000 service pipelines; and 1,297,000 active meters, as well as owns approximately 2,000 miles of transmission pipelines. The companyÂ’s Gas Storage and Pipelines segment owns natural gas storage fields, and lateral and gathering pipeline systems, as well as has ownership interests in interstate pipelines serving the Midwest, Ontario, and northeast markets. Its Power and Industrial Projects segment provides metallurgical coke; pulverized coal and petroleum coke to the steel, pulp and paper, and other industries; and power, steam, chilled water, and wastewater treatment services, as well as supplies compressed air to industrial customers. This segment also owns and operates 4 renewable generating plants with a capacity of 191 MWs; and 11 reduced emissions fuel facilities, as well as develops landfill gas recovery systems. The companyÂ’s Energy Trading segment engages in power and gas marketing and trading; structured transactions; and the optimization of contracted natural gas pipeline transportation and storage positions. DTE Energy Company was founded in 1903 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.