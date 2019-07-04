Reviewing Ellomay Capital Ltd. (ELLO)’s and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR.B)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR.B). The two are both Electric Utilities companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellomay Capital Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A 0.10 90.30 Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 9 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Demonstrates Ellomay Capital Ltd. and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellomay Capital Ltd. 0.00% 1.4% 0.5% Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.3% and 0%. 69.8% are Ellomay Capital Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ellomay Capital Ltd. 1.94% 12.45% 7.07% 6.3% 3.95% 14.32% Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras -8.89% -5.68% -18.55% 24.25% 38.56% 15.6%

For the past year Ellomay Capital Ltd. was less bullish than Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras.

Summary

Ellomay Capital Ltd. beats Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras on 5 of the 7 factors.

Ellomay Capital Ltd. produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Italy and Spain. The company owns 16 photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising 12 PV plants in Italy with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 22.6 MWp and 4 PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp. It also operates a bi-fuel power plant with an installed capacity of approximately 850 MWp in the vicinity of Ashkelon, Israel; and constructs pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel, as well as an anaerobic digestion facility in Goor, the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as NUR Macroprinters Ltd. and changed its name to Ellomay Capital Ltd. in April 2008. Ellomay Capital Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.