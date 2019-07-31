Reviewing Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN)’s and AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB)’s results

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) and AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB) compete with each other in the REIT – Residential sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 11 17.49 N/A 0.13 84.89 AvalonBay Communities Inc. 200 12.83 N/A 7.23 27.77

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and AvalonBay Communities Inc. AvalonBay Communities Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0.00% 1% 0.1% AvalonBay Communities Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 5.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.82 shows that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, AvalonBay Communities Inc. has a 0.62 beta which is 38.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and AvalonBay Communities Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 0 1 3.00 AvalonBay Communities Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s consensus price target is $12.5, while its potential upside is 8.70%. On the other hand, AvalonBay Communities Inc.’s potential downside is -0.31% and its consensus price target is $210.2. The information presented earlier suggests that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT looks more robust than AvalonBay Communities Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 64.5% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares and 94.1% of AvalonBay Communities Inc. shares. 0.1% are Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of AvalonBay Communities Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT -1.22% -4.56% 0.53% 4.06% 0.27% 10.36% AvalonBay Communities Inc. 2.16% -1.68% 2.36% 9.95% 21.98% 15.31%

For the past year Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has weaker performance than AvalonBay Communities Inc.

Summary

AvalonBay Communities Inc. beats Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT on 7 of the 11 factors.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT was founded in 2012 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. engages in the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities in the United States. As of January 31, 2009, the company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 164 operating apartment communities comprising 45,728 apartment homes in 10 states and the District of Columbia. It also held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 14 communities under construction, as well as held rights to develop an additional 27 communities. The companyÂ’s markets are located in New England, the New York/New Jersey metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Midwest, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States. AvalonBay Communities has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.