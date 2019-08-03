Reviewing Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)’s and Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK)’s results

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) and Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) compete with each other in the Drug Manufacturers – Major sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eli Lilly and Company 118 4.41 N/A 2.71 40.19 Merck & Co. Inc. 80 4.90 N/A 3.31 25.07

Table 1 highlights Eli Lilly and Company and Merck & Co. Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Merck & Co. Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eli Lilly and Company. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Eli Lilly and Company’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Merck & Co. Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eli Lilly and Company and Merck & Co. Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eli Lilly and Company 0.00% 67.7% 14.8% Merck & Co. Inc. 0.00% 28.2% 10%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.18 shows that Eli Lilly and Company is 82.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Merck & Co. Inc.’s 43.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.57 beta.

Liquidity

Eli Lilly and Company’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Merck & Co. Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Merck & Co. Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Eli Lilly and Company.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Eli Lilly and Company and Merck & Co. Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eli Lilly and Company 0 3 5 2.63 Merck & Co. Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Eli Lilly and Company’s consensus price target is $133.13, while its potential upside is 18.42%. Competitively Merck & Co. Inc. has a consensus price target of $90.29, with potential upside of 6.89%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Eli Lilly and Company is looking more favorable than Merck & Co. Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.7% of Eli Lilly and Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.2% of Merck & Co. Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% are Eli Lilly and Company’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Merck & Co. Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eli Lilly and Company 0.4% -3.36% -7.81% -6.83% 11.15% -5.85% Merck & Co. Inc. 1.52% -2.08% 5.42% 13.11% 28.05% 8.61%

For the past year Eli Lilly and Company had bearish trend while Merck & Co. Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Eli Lilly and Company beats Merck & Co. Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. The company offers endocrinology products to treat diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions; and testosterone deficiency. It also provides neuroscience products for the treatment of depressive disorders, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorders, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; schizophrenia; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorders; depressive, obsessive-compulsive, bulimia nervosa, and panic disorders; and positron emission tomography imaging of beta-amyloid neurotic plaques in adult brains. In addition, the company offers products to treat non-small cell lung, colorectal, head and neck, pancreatic, metastatic breast, ovarian, bladder, and metastatic gastric cancers, as well as malignant pleural mesothelioma; and cardiovascular products to treat erectile dysfunction and benign prostatic hyperplasia; and migraine headaches. Further, it provides animal health products, such as cattle feed additives; protein supplements for cows; leanness and performance enhancers for swine and cattle; antibiotics to treat respiratory and other diseases in cattle, swine, and poultry; anticoccidial agents for poultry; and chewable tablets that kill fleas and prevent flea infestations, and heartworm diseases, as well as controls intestinal parasite infections. Additionally, the company offers vaccinev to prevent Lyme disease, bronchial infections, rabies, and various infectious diseases in dogs, cats, and horses. It has collaboration agreements with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd., Incyte Corporation, Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca, William Sansum Diabetes Center, Purdue University, and Nektar Therapeutics. Eli Lilly and Company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Merck & Co., Inc. provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances segments. The company offers therapeutic agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal and intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases. It also offers neuromuscular blocking agents; anti-bacterial products; cholesterol modifying medicines; and vaginal contraceptive products. In addition, the company offers products to prevent chemotherapy-induced and post-operative nausea and vomiting; treat brain tumors, and melanoma and metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer; prevent diseases caused by human papillomavirus; and vaccines for measles, mumps, rubella, varicella, chickenpox, shingles, rotavirus gastroenteritis, and pneumococcal diseases. Further, it offers antibiotic and anti-inflammatory drugs to treat infectious and respiratory diseases, fertility disorders, and pneumonia in cattle, horses, and swine; vaccines for poultry; parasiticide for sea lice in salmon; and antibiotics and vaccines for fishes. Additionally, the company offers companion animal products, such as ointments; diabetes mellitus treatment for dogs and cats; anthelmintic products; fluralaner products to treat fleas and ticks in dogs; and products for protection against bites from fleas, ticks, mosquitoes, and sandflies. It has collaborations with Aduro Biotech, Inc.; Premier Inc.; Cancer Research Technology; Corning; Pfizer Inc.; AstraZeneca PLC.; and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Ltd. The company serves drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, government agencies and entities, physicians, physician distributors, veterinarians, distributors, animal producers, and managed health care providers. Merck & Co., Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Kenilworth, New Jersey.