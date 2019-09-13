Reviewing Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Drug Manufacturers – Major companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Eli Lilly and Company’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.39% of all Drug Manufacturers – Major’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Eli Lilly and Company shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.40% of all Drug Manufacturers – Major companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Eli Lilly and Company and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eli Lilly and Company 0.00% 67.70% 14.80% Industry Average 46.28% 47.03% 14.50%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Eli Lilly and Company and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Eli Lilly and Company N/A 117 40.19 Industry Average 3.16B 6.82B 21.97

Eli Lilly and Company has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher P/E ratio Eli Lilly and Company is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eli Lilly and Company 0 2 3 2.60 Industry Average 1.00 3.33 3.06 2.74

With consensus target price of $129.8, Eli Lilly and Company has a potential upside of 17.03%. The potential upside of the competitors is 67.57%. Given Eli Lilly and Company’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eli Lilly and Company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Eli Lilly and Company and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eli Lilly and Company 0.4% -3.36% -7.81% -6.83% 11.15% -5.85% Industry Average 2.31% 2.07% 6.28% 11.52% 12.50% 19.49%

For the past year Eli Lilly and Company had bearish trend while Eli Lilly and Company’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eli Lilly and Company are 1.1 and 0.8. Competitively, Eli Lilly and Company’s rivals have 3.57 and 3.26 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eli Lilly and Company’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eli Lilly and Company.

Risk & Volatility

Eli Lilly and Company is 82.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.18. In other hand, Eli Lilly and Company’s competitors have beta of 1.08 which is 7.74% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Eli Lilly and Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Eli Lilly and Company’s competitors beat Eli Lilly and Company.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. The company offers endocrinology products to treat diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions; and testosterone deficiency. It also provides neuroscience products for the treatment of depressive disorders, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorders, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; schizophrenia; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorders; depressive, obsessive-compulsive, bulimia nervosa, and panic disorders; and positron emission tomography imaging of beta-amyloid neurotic plaques in adult brains. In addition, the company offers products to treat non-small cell lung, colorectal, head and neck, pancreatic, metastatic breast, ovarian, bladder, and metastatic gastric cancers, as well as malignant pleural mesothelioma; and cardiovascular products to treat erectile dysfunction and benign prostatic hyperplasia; and migraine headaches. Further, it provides animal health products, such as cattle feed additives; protein supplements for cows; leanness and performance enhancers for swine and cattle; antibiotics to treat respiratory and other diseases in cattle, swine, and poultry; anticoccidial agents for poultry; and chewable tablets that kill fleas and prevent flea infestations, and heartworm diseases, as well as controls intestinal parasite infections. Additionally, the company offers vaccinev to prevent Lyme disease, bronchial infections, rabies, and various infectious diseases in dogs, cats, and horses. It has collaboration agreements with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd., Incyte Corporation, Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca, William Sansum Diabetes Center, Purdue University, and Nektar Therapeutics. Eli Lilly and Company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.