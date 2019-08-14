Reviewing Elevate Credit Inc. (ELVT)’s and Total System Services Inc. (NYSE:TSS)’s results

Both Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) and Total System Services Inc. (NYSE:TSS) are each other’s competitor in the Credit Services industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elevate Credit Inc. 4 0.29 N/A 0.37 11.24 Total System Services Inc. 109 5.52 N/A 3.27 41.57

Table 1 highlights Elevate Credit Inc. and Total System Services Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Total System Services Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Elevate Credit Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Elevate Credit Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Total System Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Elevate Credit Inc. and Total System Services Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elevate Credit Inc. 0.00% 13.8% 2.2% Total System Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Elevate Credit Inc. and Total System Services Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Elevate Credit Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Total System Services Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$5 is Elevate Credit Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -0.40%. Total System Services Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $124 average price target and a -3.16% potential downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Elevate Credit Inc. seems more appealing than Total System Services Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Elevate Credit Inc. and Total System Services Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.8% and 81.3%. About 3.2% of Elevate Credit Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are Total System Services Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elevate Credit Inc. -3.93% 0.48% -10.15% -7.56% -53.98% -7.14% Total System Services Inc. 4.32% 3.63% 34.12% 50.33% 49.16% 66.96%

For the past year Elevate Credit Inc. had bearish trend while Total System Services Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Total System Services Inc. beats Elevate Credit Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Elevate Credit, Inc. design and provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans and lines of credit. Its products include Rise and Sunny installment loan products; and Elastic, an open-end line of credit. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Total System Services, Inc. provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: North America Services, International Services, Merchant Services, and NetSpend. The company offers account processing and output services, including processing the card application, initiating service for the cardholder, processing card transaction for the issuing retailer or financial institution, and accumulating the account's transactions. It also provides fraud management services to monitor the unauthorized use of accounts; fraud detection systems for identifying fraudulent transactions; and other services, such as customized communication services to cardholders, and information verification services associated with granting credit, debt collection, and customer service. In addition, the company offers processing services, acquiring solutions, related systems, and integrated support services, which include processing various payment forms, such as credit, debit, prepaid, electronic benefit transfer, and electronic check; authorization and capture of transactions; clearing and settlement of transactions; information reporting services related to transactions; merchant billing services; and point-of-sale equipment sales and service. Further, it provides general purpose reloadable prepaid debit cards and payroll cards, as well as alternative financial services to underbanked and other consumers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.