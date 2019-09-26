Reviewing Elevate Credit Inc. (ELVT)’s and Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)’s results

Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) and Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) are two firms in the Credit Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elevate Credit Inc. 4 0.25 N/A 0.37 11.24 Capital One Financial Corporation 89 1.93 N/A 11.56 8.00

In table 1 we can see Elevate Credit Inc. and Capital One Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Capital One Financial Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Elevate Credit Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Elevate Credit Inc. is currently more expensive than Capital One Financial Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Elevate Credit Inc. and Capital One Financial Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elevate Credit Inc. 0.00% 13.8% 2.2% Capital One Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 1.6%

Analyst Ratings

Elevate Credit Inc. and Capital One Financial Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Elevate Credit Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Capital One Financial Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Capital One Financial Corporation’s potential upside is 17.05% and its consensus price target is $106.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.8% of Elevate Credit Inc. shares and 92.2% of Capital One Financial Corporation shares. About 3.2% of Elevate Credit Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Capital One Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elevate Credit Inc. -3.93% 0.48% -10.15% -7.56% -53.98% -7.14% Capital One Financial Corporation -4.64% 0.41% -0.17% 14.27% -1.44% 22.26%

For the past year Elevate Credit Inc. had bearish trend while Capital One Financial Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Capital One Financial Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Elevate Credit Inc.

Elevate Credit, Inc. design and provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans and lines of credit. Its products include Rise and Sunny installment loan products; and Elastic, an open-end line of credit. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.