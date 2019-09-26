Reviewing Elevate Credit Inc. (ELVT)’s and Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)’s results

Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) and Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) are two firms in the Credit Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Elevate Credit Inc.
|4
|0.25
|N/A
|0.37
|11.24
|Capital One Financial Corporation
|89
|1.93
|N/A
|11.56
|8.00
In table 1 we can see Elevate Credit Inc. and Capital One Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Capital One Financial Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Elevate Credit Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Elevate Credit Inc. is currently more expensive than Capital One Financial Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Elevate Credit Inc. and Capital One Financial Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Elevate Credit Inc.
|0.00%
|13.8%
|2.2%
|Capital One Financial Corporation
|0.00%
|12.1%
|1.6%
Analyst Ratings
Elevate Credit Inc. and Capital One Financial Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Elevate Credit Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Capital One Financial Corporation
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
On the other hand, Capital One Financial Corporation’s potential upside is 17.05% and its consensus price target is $106.67.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 67.8% of Elevate Credit Inc. shares and 92.2% of Capital One Financial Corporation shares. About 3.2% of Elevate Credit Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Capital One Financial Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Elevate Credit Inc.
|-3.93%
|0.48%
|-10.15%
|-7.56%
|-53.98%
|-7.14%
|Capital One Financial Corporation
|-4.64%
|0.41%
|-0.17%
|14.27%
|-1.44%
|22.26%
For the past year Elevate Credit Inc. had bearish trend while Capital One Financial Corporation had bullish trend.
Summary
Capital One Financial Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Elevate Credit Inc.
Elevate Credit, Inc. design and provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans and lines of credit. Its products include Rise and Sunny installment loan products; and Elastic, an open-end line of credit. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.