Reviewing Element Solutions Inc (ESI)’s and Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN)’s results

Since Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) and Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) are part of the Specialty Chemicals industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Element Solutions Inc 11 1.29 N/A -0.41 0.00 Olin Corporation 23 0.43 N/A 2.08 9.66

Demonstrates Element Solutions Inc and Olin Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Element Solutions Inc 0.00% 0% 0% Olin Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 3.8%

Volatility and Risk

Element Solutions Inc is 113.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.13 beta. In other hand, Olin Corporation has beta of 1.53 which is 53.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Element Solutions Inc are 2.2 and 1.8. Competitively, Olin Corporation has 1.5 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Element Solutions Inc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Olin Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Element Solutions Inc and Olin Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Element Solutions Inc 0 0 1 3.00 Olin Corporation 0 2 1 2.33

Element Solutions Inc’s downside potential is -17.01% at a $8 average target price. Meanwhile, Olin Corporation’s average target price is $26.67, while its potential upside is 51.45%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Olin Corporation seems more appealing than Element Solutions Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Element Solutions Inc and Olin Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 92.3% and 94.2% respectively. Element Solutions Inc’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Olin Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Element Solutions Inc -3.93% -4.57% -8.41% -9.73% -18.93% -3% Olin Corporation -7.81% -7.68% -4.97% -16.72% -30.43% -0.2%

For the past year Element Solutions Inc was more bearish than Olin Corporation.

Summary

Olin Corporation beats Element Solutions Inc on 7 of the 10 factors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide. The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and converted epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives. The Winchester segment offers sporting ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges. The company markets its products through its sales force, as well as directly to various industrial customers, mass merchants, retailers, wholesalers, other distributors, and the U.S. Government and its prime contractors. Olin Corporation was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.