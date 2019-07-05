Reviewing Element Solutions Inc (ESI)’s and Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC)’s results

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) and Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC), both competing one another are Specialty Chemicals companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Element Solutions Inc 11 1.38 N/A -0.41 0.00 Oil-Dri Corporation of America 30 0.99 N/A 1.13 31.51

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Element Solutions Inc and Oil-Dri Corporation of America.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Element Solutions Inc and Oil-Dri Corporation of America’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Element Solutions Inc 0.00% 0% 0% Oil-Dri Corporation of America 0.00% 7% 4.7%

Risk and Volatility

Element Solutions Inc’s current beta is 2.2 and it happens to be 120.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Oil-Dri Corporation of America has beta of 0.96 which is 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Element Solutions Inc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Oil-Dri Corporation of America are 2.6 and 1.7 respectively. Oil-Dri Corporation of America therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Element Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Element Solutions Inc and Oil-Dri Corporation of America are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Element Solutions Inc 0 0 1 3.00 Oil-Dri Corporation of America 0 0 0 0.00

Element Solutions Inc has an average target price of $8, and a -23.52% downside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.4% of Element Solutions Inc shares are held by institutional investors while 74.4% of Oil-Dri Corporation of America are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Element Solutions Inc’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 2.7% are Oil-Dri Corporation of America’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Element Solutions Inc 0% 3.75% -2.64% 0% 1.1% 7.16% Oil-Dri Corporation of America 13.07% 5.6% 27.08% 10.43% -4.11% 33.89%

For the past year Element Solutions Inc has weaker performance than Oil-Dri Corporation of America

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Oil-Dri Corporation of America beats Element Solutions Inc.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It provides agricultural and horticultural products, including functional granules and powders for crop protection chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names. The company also offers animal health and nutrition products, such as animal feed pellet binders for the livestock and aquaculture industries under the Amlan, Calibrin, ConditionAde, Pel-Unite, and Pel-Unite Plus brand names; and sports products for use on baseball, softball, football, and soccer fields under the Pro's Choice brand name. In addition, it provides bleaching clay and purification aid products for bleaching, purification, and filtration applications under the Pure-Flo, Perform, Select, and Ultra-Clear brand names; cat litter products, including scoopable and non-clumping litters under the Cat's Pride and Jonny Cat brand names; and industrial and automotive sorbent products from clay, polypropylene, and recycled cotton materials to absorb oil, grease, water, and other types of spills under the Oil-Dri brand name. The company's customers include mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users; processors and refiners of edible oils, petroleum-based oils, and biodiesel fuel; manufacturers of animal feed and agricultural chemicals; distributors of animal health and nutrition products; and marketers of consumer products. Oil-Dri Corporation of America was founded in 1941 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.