Reviewing Element Solutions Inc (ESI)’s and Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH)’s results

Both Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) and Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) compete on a level playing field in the Specialty Chemicals industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Element Solutions Inc 11 1.23 N/A -0.41 0.00 Methanex Corporation 50 0.69 N/A 5.52 7.12

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Element Solutions Inc and Methanex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Element Solutions Inc and Methanex Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Element Solutions Inc 0.00% 0% 0% Methanex Corporation 0.00% 29.6% 9.3%

Risk and Volatility

Element Solutions Inc’s current beta is 2.13 and it happens to be 113.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Methanex Corporation on the other hand, has 1.68 beta which makes it 68.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Element Solutions Inc are 2.2 and 1.8. Competitively, Methanex Corporation has 1.1 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Element Solutions Inc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Methanex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Element Solutions Inc and Methanex Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Element Solutions Inc 0 0 1 3.00 Methanex Corporation 1 3 1 2.20

The downside potential is -11.70% for Element Solutions Inc with average price target of $8. Competitively Methanex Corporation has an average price target of $51.2, with potential upside of 60.65%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Methanex Corporation seems more appealing than Element Solutions Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.3% of Element Solutions Inc shares and 74.8% of Methanex Corporation shares. About 0.7% of Element Solutions Inc’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are Methanex Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Element Solutions Inc -3.93% -4.57% -8.41% -9.73% -18.93% -3% Methanex Corporation -7.48% -12.55% -26.97% -31.78% -41.94% -18.39%

For the past year Element Solutions Inc has stronger performance than Methanex Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Methanex Corporation beats Element Solutions Inc.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.