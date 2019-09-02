Reviewing Element Solutions Inc (ESI)’s and IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) and IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX). The two are both Specialty Chemicals companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Element Solutions Inc 10 1.22 N/A -0.41 0.00 IKONICS Corporation 8 0.71 N/A -0.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Element Solutions Inc and IKONICS Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) and IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Element Solutions Inc 0.00% 0% 0% IKONICS Corporation 0.00% -1.4% -1.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.13 beta means Element Solutions Inc’s volatility is 113.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, IKONICS Corporation is 80.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.2 beta.

Liquidity

Element Solutions Inc has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, IKONICS Corporation’s Current Ratio is 6.3 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. IKONICS Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Element Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Element Solutions Inc and IKONICS Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Element Solutions Inc 0 0 1 3.00 IKONICS Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$8 is Element Solutions Inc’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -14.26%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Element Solutions Inc and IKONICS Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.3% and 1.4%. Element Solutions Inc’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, 19.4% are IKONICS Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Element Solutions Inc -3.93% -4.57% -8.41% -9.73% -18.93% -3% IKONICS Corporation 5.77% -5.49% -11.34% -28.5% -10.74% -15.2%

For the past year Element Solutions Inc was less bearish than IKONICS Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Element Solutions Inc beats IKONICS Corporation.

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for the screen printing, and awards and recognition industries primarily in the United States. It operates through five segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films to distributors; and photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and related abrasive etching equipment to end user customers. It also provides sound deadening technology to the aerospace industry; products and services for etched composites, ceramics, glass, and silicon wafers; and products related to proprietary inkjet technology used for mold texturing and prototyping. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through domestic and international distributors, magazine advertising, trade shows, and the Internet. IKONICS Corporation also exports its products to North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as The Chromaline Corporation and changed its name to IKONICS Corporation in December 2002. IKONICS Corporation was founded in 1952 and is based in Duluth, Minnesota.