Reviewing Electromed Inc. (ELMD)’s and Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)’s results

Both Electromed Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) and Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electromed Inc. 5 1.43 N/A 0.24 22.68 Stryker Corporation 194 5.67 N/A 5.17 40.60

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Electromed Inc. and Stryker Corporation. Stryker Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Electromed Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Electromed Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Stryker Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electromed Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 7.3% Stryker Corporation 0.00% 33.2% 14.7%

Volatility and Risk

Electromed Inc. has a 0.42 beta, while its volatility is 58.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Stryker Corporation has a 0.86 beta and it is 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Electromed Inc. are 7.4 and 6.6 respectively. Its competitor Stryker Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Electromed Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Stryker Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Electromed Inc. and Stryker Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Electromed Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stryker Corporation 0 1 11 2.92

Meanwhile, Stryker Corporation’s average price target is $222.75, while its potential upside is 3.46%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Electromed Inc. and Stryker Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.4% and 76.2%. 8.8% are Electromed Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Stryker Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Electromed Inc. 0.76% 2.5% -6.49% 0.76% -1.3% 4.72% Stryker Corporation -1.77% 1.57% 12.36% 16.94% 27.15% 33.83%

For the past year Electromed Inc. was less bullish than Stryker Corporation.

Summary

Stryker Corporation beats on 11 of the 11 factors Electromed Inc.

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers working in intensive care units; and Aerobika, an oscillating positive expiratory pressure device. The company offers its products for patients with chronic lung issues, including bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular disease. Electromed, Inc. markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.

Stryker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics; MedSurg; and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment offers implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment provides surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, and reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, as well as other medical devices for use in various medical specialties. The Neurotechnology and Spine segment offers neurosurgical and neurovascular devices that include products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, including synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; and minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. This segment also provides spinal implant products, which consists of cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems for use in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The company markets and sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned sales subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 100 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.