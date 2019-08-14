Reviewing Electromed Inc. (ELMD)’s and Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Electromed Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) and Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electromed Inc. 5 1.42 N/A 0.24 22.68 Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 3 1.19 N/A -1.81 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Electromed Inc. and Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electromed Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 7.3% Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 0.00% -117.1% -49.9%

Risk and Volatility

Electromed Inc.’s 0.42 beta indicates that its volatility is 58.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s 25.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.75 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Electromed Inc. is 7.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.6. The Current Ratio of rival Apollo Endosurgery Inc. is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.2. Electromed Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 32.4% of Electromed Inc. shares and 65.8% of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. shares. Electromed Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.8%. Comparatively, 13.9% are Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Electromed Inc. 0.76% 2.5% -6.49% 0.76% -1.3% 4.72% Apollo Endosurgery Inc. -2.15% -12.5% -25.82% -23.1% -66.95% -20.87%

For the past year Electromed Inc. had bullish trend while Apollo Endosurgery Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Electromed Inc. beats Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers working in intensive care units; and Aerobika, an oscillating positive expiratory pressure device. The company offers its products for patients with chronic lung issues, including bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular disease. Electromed, Inc. markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.