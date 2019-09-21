Reviewing electroCore Inc. (ECOR)’s and Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)’s results

This is a contrast between electroCore Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) and Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Medical Instruments & Supplies and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio electroCore Inc. 4 95.41 N/A -2.06 0.00 Hologic Inc. 48 4.03 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of electroCore Inc. and Hologic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets electroCore Inc. 0.00% -83% -74.9% Hologic Inc. 0.00% -0.4% -0.2%

Liquidity

10.7 and 10.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of electroCore Inc. Its rival Hologic Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1 respectively. electroCore Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hologic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for electroCore Inc. and Hologic Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score electroCore Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hologic Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Hologic Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $50 average price target and a 0.10% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

electroCore Inc. and Hologic Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 15.6% and 99.1%. About 10.6% of electroCore Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Hologic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) electroCore Inc. -6% -28.43% -77.8% -77.58% -89.55% -77.48% Hologic Inc. 3.66% 6.26% 11.39% 13.86% 19.41% 24.7%

For the past year electroCore Inc. has -77.48% weaker performance while Hologic Inc. has 24.7% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Hologic Inc. beats electroCore Inc.

electroCore, LLC, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. It is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only vagus nerve stimulation therapy, for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

Hologic, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Diagnostics segment provides Aptima family of assays, target capture/nucleic acid extraction technology, transcription-mediated amplification technology, hybridization protection and dual kinetic assays, Procleix family of assays for blood screening, instrumentation, Invader chemistry platform, ThinPrep system, and rapid fetal fibronectin test. The Breast Health segment offers breast imaging and related products and accessories, including digital and film-based mammography systems; computer-aided detection (CAD) for mammography; invasive breast biopsy devices; breast biopsy site markers; and breast biopsy guidance systems. This segment also provides Dimensions platform, a mammography gantry for 2D and tomosynthesis image acquisition and display; C-View that provides a 2D image; Selenia digital mammography platform; and SecurView Workstation. The GYN Surgical segment offers NovaSure system to treat women suffering from abnormal uterine bleeding; and MyoSure system for the hysteroscopic removal of fibroids. The Skeletal Health segment provides discovery and horizon X-ray bone densitometers that assess the bone density of fracture sites; and mini C-arm imaging systems to perform minimally invasive surgical procedures on a patientÂ’s extremities, such as the hand, wrist, knee, foot, and ankle. The company sells its products through direct sales and service forces, and a network of independent distributors and sales representatives. Hologic, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.