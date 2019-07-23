Reviewing electroCore Inc. (ECOR)’s and Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRC)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in electroCore Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) and Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRC). The two are both Medical Instruments & Supplies companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio electroCore Inc. 5 28.03 N/A -1.92 0.00 Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 101 2.44 N/A 3.21 30.56

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of electroCore Inc. and Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets electroCore Inc. 0.00% -161.6% -76.9% Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.5% 5.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of electroCore Inc. is 10.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10. The Current Ratio of rival Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. electroCore Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for electroCore Inc. and Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score electroCore Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $94.67 average price target and a -9.62% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.7% of electroCore Inc. shares and 86% of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. shares. About 26.1% of electroCore Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) electroCore Inc. -36.44% -40.94% -45.73% -60.11% 0% -40.1% Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. -1.68% -7.22% -5.37% 0.81% 9.93% 10.6%

For the past year electroCore Inc. has -40.1% weaker performance while Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. has 10.6% stronger performance.

Summary

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors electroCore Inc.

electroCore, LLC, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. It is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only vagus nerve stimulation therapy, for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and communications technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment. The company also offers patient monitoring and diagnostics products, such as blood pressure, physical assessment, vital signs monitoring, diagnostic cardiopulmonary, diabetic retinopathy screening, and thermometry products; and respiratory health products, including Vest, VitalCough, MetaNeb, and Monarch systems to assist patients in the mobilization of retained blockages. In addition, it provides surgical solutions products comprising surgical tables, lights, and pendants; positioning devices for use in shoulder, hip, spinal, and lithotomy surgeries; platform-neutral positioning accessories; and operating room surgical safety and accessory products, such as scalpels and blades, light handle systems, skin markers, and other disposable products. The company sells and rents its products to acute and extended care facilities through direct sales force and distributors; and directly to patients in the home, as well as sells its products to primary care facilities through distributors. Further, it offers diagnostic cardiology devices, to serve the continuum of clinical care, from acute care to primary care, and clinical research organizations. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.