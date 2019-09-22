Reviewing electroCore Inc. (ECOR)’s and Daxor Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR)’s results

Both electroCore Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) and Daxor Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio electroCore Inc. 4 95.41 N/A -2.06 0.00 Daxor Corporation 10 91.06 N/A -0.17 0.00

Demonstrates electroCore Inc. and Daxor Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us electroCore Inc. and Daxor Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets electroCore Inc. 0.00% -83% -74.9% Daxor Corporation 0.00% -6.5% -4.7%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 15.6% of electroCore Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4% of Daxor Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 10.6% of electroCore Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.2% of Daxor Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) electroCore Inc. -6% -28.43% -77.8% -77.58% -89.55% -77.48% Daxor Corporation 14.54% 18.7% -3.38% -43.41% 60.63% 11.46%

For the past year electroCore Inc. had bearish trend while Daxor Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Daxor Corporation beats electroCore Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

electroCore, LLC, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. It is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only vagus nerve stimulation therapy, for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia. It also provides semen banking, blood storage, andrology, and general lab testing services. The company was formerly known as Idant Corporation and changed its name to Daxor Corporation in May 1973. Daxor Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, New York.