Reviewing electroCore Inc. (ECOR)’s and Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI)’s results

electroCore Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) and Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Medical Instruments & Supplies. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio electroCore Inc. 5 26.56 N/A -2.06 0.00 Atrion Corporation 835 8.59 N/A 18.93 40.64

Table 1 highlights electroCore Inc. and Atrion Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents electroCore Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) and Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets electroCore Inc. 0.00% -83% -74.9% Atrion Corporation 0.00% 16.9% 15.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of electroCore Inc. is 10.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.1. The Current Ratio of rival Atrion Corporation is 11.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.3. Atrion Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than electroCore Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both electroCore Inc. and Atrion Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 15.6% and 65% respectively. 10.6% are electroCore Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.4% of Atrion Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) electroCore Inc. -6% -28.43% -77.8% -77.58% -89.55% -77.48% Atrion Corporation 1.5% -8.39% -11.86% 0.55% 20.46% 3.83%

For the past year electroCore Inc. has -77.48% weaker performance while Atrion Corporation has 3.83% stronger performance.

Summary

Atrion Corporation beats electroCore Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

electroCore, LLC, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. It is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only vagus nerve stimulation therapy, for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells fluid delivery devices, and ophthalmic and cardiovascular products worldwide. The companyÂ’s fluid delivery products include valves that promote infection control and needle safety, as well as for use in intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the fields of anesthesia and oncology. Its cardiovascular products comprise MPS2 myocardial protection system that delivers fluids and medications, and mixes drugs, as well as controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products that are used in heart bypass surgery. The companyÂ’s ophthalmic products include specialized medical devices that disinfect contact lenses; and a line of balloon catheters, which are used for the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction in children and adults. It also manufactures instrumentation and associated disposables that measures the activated clotting time of blood; and a line of products designed for safe needle and scalpel blade containment. In addition, the company produces pressure relief valves and inflation systems, principally for use in aviation and marine industries; components used in survival products, such as life vests, life rafts, escape slides, inflatable boats, and other inflatable structures; and one-way and two-way pressure relief valves that protect sensitive electronics and munitions during transportation, as well as pressure relief valves for use in other medical and non-medical applications. Atrion Corporation sells its products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and other treatment centers, as well as other equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.