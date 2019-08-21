Reviewing Electro-Sensors Inc. (ELSE)’s and Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT)’s results

This is a contrast between Electro-Sensors Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) and Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Scientific & Technical Instruments and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electro-Sensors Inc. 3 1.61 N/A 0.05 72.34 Schmitt Industries Inc. 2 0.55 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights Electro-Sensors Inc. and Schmitt Industries Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Electro-Sensors Inc. and Schmitt Industries Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electro-Sensors Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 1.2% Schmitt Industries Inc. 0.00% -7.8% -6.5%

Risk & Volatility

Electro-Sensors Inc.’s current beta is 0.36 and it happens to be 64.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Schmitt Industries Inc. has beta of 0.53 which is 47.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Electro-Sensors Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.4 and a Quick Ratio of 15.8. Competitively, Schmitt Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Electro-Sensors Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Schmitt Industries Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Electro-Sensors Inc. and Schmitt Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.4% and 52.8% respectively. About 81.42% of Electro-Sensors Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.55% are Schmitt Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Electro-Sensors Inc. 1.8% 0% -1.67% -6.34% -17.6% 0% Schmitt Industries Inc. -1.42% -6.7% -7.11% -26.67% -10.68% -25.89%

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Electro-Sensors Inc. beats Schmitt Industries Inc.

Electro-Sensors, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. It offers various monitoring systems, which measure actual machine production and operation rates, as well as systems that regulate the speed of related machines in production processes. The company's speed monitoring systems include a line of products that measure production counts or rates, such as parts, gallons, or board feet; and alarm systems, tachometers, and other devices that translate impulses from the sensors into alarm signals, computer inputs, or digital displays. It also provides production monitoring devices, such as tilt switches, vibration monitors, and slide gate position monitors; hazard monitoring systems; temperature sensors; digital control products for motors that require a complete closed loop proportional integral derivative control; and closed loop controllers to coordinate production speed in process motors and reduce waste. In addition, the company develops and produces HazardPRO nodes; and develops software updates to its standard products, new calibration software for its slide gate monitors, and released new versions of the HazardPRO gateway and I/O boards. The company serves grain/feed/milling, bulk material, manufacturing, food product, ethanol, and power generation industries, as well as other processing areas. It sells its products through internal sales team, manufacturer's representatives, and distributors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Guatemala, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, India, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, China, Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore. Electro-Sensors, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Schmitt Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time. This segment sells its products to end user operators, as well as manufacturers of grinding machines for automotive, industrial, aerospace, and medical industries through independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives and distributors. Its Measurement segment provides laser and white light sensors for distance, dimensional, and area measurement for various commercial applications; laser-based micro-roughness measurement products for the semiconductor wafer, hard disk drive, and other industrial applications; laser-based surface analysis and measurement products for various scientific applications; and ultrasonic measurement products that measure the levels of liquid tanks and transmit that data through satellite to a secure Website for display. This segmentÂ’s products include distance measurement, laser displacement, and chromatic confocal sensors, as well as laser line scanners; and remote tank monitoring products. The company offers its products under the SBS, Acuity, Xact, SMS, Lasercheck, and AccuProfile trademarks. Schmitt Industries, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.