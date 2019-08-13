Reviewing Electro-Sensors Inc. (ELSE)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Electro-Sensors Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Electro-Sensors Inc. has 5.4% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 66.41% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Electro-Sensors Inc. has 81.42% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 7.48% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Electro-Sensors Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electro-Sensors Inc. 0.00% 1.30% 1.20% Industry Average 6.76% 12.58% 7.38%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Electro-Sensors Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Electro-Sensors Inc. N/A 3 72.34 Industry Average 73.71M 1.09B 45.70

Electro-Sensors Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Electro-Sensors Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Electro-Sensors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.17 1.88 2.66

The peers have a potential upside of 41.81%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Electro-Sensors Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Electro-Sensors Inc. 1.8% 0% -1.67% -6.34% -17.6% 0% Industry Average 4.18% 7.41% 12.35% 17.59% 23.82% 28.85%

Liquidity

Electro-Sensors Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.4 and a Quick Ratio of 15.8. Competitively, Electro-Sensors Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.50 and has 2.53 Quick Ratio. Electro-Sensors Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Electro-Sensors Inc.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.36 shows that Electro-Sensors Inc. is 64.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Electro-Sensors Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.17 which is 16.89% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Electro-Sensors Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Electro-Sensors Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Electro-Sensors, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. It offers various monitoring systems, which measure actual machine production and operation rates, as well as systems that regulate the speed of related machines in production processes. The company's speed monitoring systems include a line of products that measure production counts or rates, such as parts, gallons, or board feet; and alarm systems, tachometers, and other devices that translate impulses from the sensors into alarm signals, computer inputs, or digital displays. It also provides production monitoring devices, such as tilt switches, vibration monitors, and slide gate position monitors; hazard monitoring systems; temperature sensors; digital control products for motors that require a complete closed loop proportional integral derivative control; and closed loop controllers to coordinate production speed in process motors and reduce waste. In addition, the company develops and produces HazardPRO nodes; and develops software updates to its standard products, new calibration software for its slide gate monitors, and released new versions of the HazardPRO gateway and I/O boards. The company serves grain/feed/milling, bulk material, manufacturing, food product, ethanol, and power generation industries, as well as other processing areas. It sells its products through internal sales team, manufacturer's representatives, and distributors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Guatemala, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, India, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, China, Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore. Electro-Sensors, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.