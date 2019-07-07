Reviewing Electro-Sensors Inc. (ELSE)’s and Its Competitors results

Electro-Sensors Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) is a company in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Electro-Sensors Inc. has 5.3% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 66.48% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Electro-Sensors Inc. has 81.42% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 7.40% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Electro-Sensors Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electro-Sensors Inc. 0.00% -0.10% -0.10% Industry Average 7.24% 13.26% 7.99%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Electro-Sensors Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Electro-Sensors Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 61.70M 852.65M 53.33

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Electro-Sensors Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Electro-Sensors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.30 1.74 2.73

As a group, Scientific & Technical Instruments companies have a potential upside of 41.42%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Electro-Sensors Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Electro-Sensors Inc. 2.27% 6.4% 1.12% -5.14% -11.98% 5.88% Industry Average 2.52% 7.55% 12.94% 12.45% 23.95% 22.26%

For the past year Electro-Sensors Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Electro-Sensors Inc. are 21.8 and 18.7. Competitively, Electro-Sensors Inc.’s peers have 3.64 and 2.67 for Current and Quick Ratio. Electro-Sensors Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Electro-Sensors Inc.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

Electro-Sensors Inc. is 55.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.45. Competitively, Electro-Sensors Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.16 which is 16.44% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Electro-Sensors Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Electro-Sensors Inc.’s peers beat Electro-Sensors Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Electro-Sensors, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. It offers various monitoring systems, which measure actual machine production and operation rates, as well as systems that regulate the speed of related machines in production processes. The company's speed monitoring systems include a line of products that measure production counts or rates, such as parts, gallons, or board feet; and alarm systems, tachometers, and other devices that translate impulses from the sensors into alarm signals, computer inputs, or digital displays. It also provides production monitoring devices, such as tilt switches, vibration monitors, and slide gate position monitors; hazard monitoring systems; temperature sensors; digital control products for motors that require a complete closed loop proportional integral derivative control; and closed loop controllers to coordinate production speed in process motors and reduce waste. In addition, the company develops and produces HazardPRO nodes; and develops software updates to its standard products, new calibration software for its slide gate monitors, and released new versions of the HazardPRO gateway and I/O boards. The company serves grain/feed/milling, bulk material, manufacturing, food product, ethanol, and power generation industries, as well as other processing areas. It sells its products through internal sales team, manufacturer's representatives, and distributors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Guatemala, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, India, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, China, Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore. Electro-Sensors, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.