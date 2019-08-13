Reviewing Electro-Sensors Inc. (ELSE)’s and Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)’s results

As Scientific & Technical Instruments businesses, Electro-Sensors Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) and Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electro-Sensors Inc. 3 1.57 N/A 0.05 72.34 Coherent Inc. 134 2.09 N/A 7.37 18.83

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Coherent Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Electro-Sensors Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Electro-Sensors Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Electro-Sensors Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) and Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electro-Sensors Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 1.2% Coherent Inc. 0.00% 15.2% 8.8%

Volatility & Risk

Electro-Sensors Inc. has a 0.36 beta, while its volatility is 64.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Coherent Inc. has a 1.81 beta which is 81.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Electro-Sensors Inc. is 18.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15.8. The Current Ratio of rival Coherent Inc. is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. Electro-Sensors Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Coherent Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Electro-Sensors Inc. and Coherent Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Electro-Sensors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Coherent Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Coherent Inc.’s potential upside is 20.38% and its consensus price target is $163.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Electro-Sensors Inc. and Coherent Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.4% and 0%. 81.42% are Electro-Sensors Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Coherent Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Electro-Sensors Inc. 1.8% 0% -1.67% -6.34% -17.6% 0% Coherent Inc. -7.2% 0.92% -3.27% 17.44% -14.66% 31.35%

Summary

Coherent Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Electro-Sensors Inc.

Electro-Sensors, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. It offers various monitoring systems, which measure actual machine production and operation rates, as well as systems that regulate the speed of related machines in production processes. The company's speed monitoring systems include a line of products that measure production counts or rates, such as parts, gallons, or board feet; and alarm systems, tachometers, and other devices that translate impulses from the sensors into alarm signals, computer inputs, or digital displays. It also provides production monitoring devices, such as tilt switches, vibration monitors, and slide gate position monitors; hazard monitoring systems; temperature sensors; digital control products for motors that require a complete closed loop proportional integral derivative control; and closed loop controllers to coordinate production speed in process motors and reduce waste. In addition, the company develops and produces HazardPRO nodes; and develops software updates to its standard products, new calibration software for its slide gate monitors, and released new versions of the HazardPRO gateway and I/O boards. The company serves grain/feed/milling, bulk material, manufacturing, food product, ethanol, and power generation industries, as well as other processing areas. It sells its products through internal sales team, manufacturer's representatives, and distributors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Guatemala, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, India, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, China, Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore. Electro-Sensors, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Coherent, Inc. provides lasers and laser-based technology in a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Lasers and Systems, and Commercial Lasers and Components. The company designs, manufactures, services, and markets lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories. Its products are used in markets, such as microelectronics, materials processing, original equipment manufacturer components and instrumentation, and scientific research and government programs. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through direct sales personnel and independent representatives internationally. Coherent Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.